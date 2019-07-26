Little Walter (born Marion Walter Jacobs on May 1, 1930 and died February 15, 1968) was a prolific blues musician, singer, and songwriter in the 1950s and 1960s. He is best known for his ability to play the harmonica like no one before him. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2008.
The song he is most known for is “My Babe”, released in February 1955. Written by Willie Dixon, it was based on a gospel song “The Train (Is Bound For Glory)”, recorded by Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Produced by Leonard & Phil Chess (two of the top record executives in the U.S. at that time), running 2:44 on the Checker label, the lyrics go like this:
My baby don’t stand no cheatin’, my babe
Oh yeah she don’t stand no cheatin’, my babe
Oh yeah she don’t stand no cheatin’,
She don’t stand none of that midnight creepin’
My babe, true little baby, my babe
My babe, I know she love me, my babe
Oh yes, I know she love me, my baby
Oh yes, I know she love me,
She don’t do nothin’ but kiss and hug me
My babe, true little baby, my babe
This song was also featured in the movie “Cadillac Records” from 2008 starring Adrien Brody as Leonard Chess, Jeffrey Wright as Muddy Waters, Beyonce’ as Etta James, and Columbus Short as Little Walter.
I think you will enjoy this version from the movie!
