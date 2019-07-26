MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) — The unarmed man shot by former Mesquite Police Officer Derick Wiley, spoke for the first time Friday after a Dallas County jury found Wiley not guilty of aggravated assault.

Lyndo Jones said he’s very disappointed, mad and heartbroken about the not-guilty verdict.

He also said he felt that he was the one on trial.

“The verdict — it wasn’t fair,” Jones said. “I feel like everything was about me, my past, and that it had nothing to do with him shooting me right then, that’s how I feel.”