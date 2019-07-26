OXNARD, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys held their annual state of the team address at training camp in Oxnard, California, where owner Jerry Jones addressed the absence of running back Ezekiel Elliott.
The biggest cloud over training camp appears to be whether running back Ezekiel Elliott will hold out as he seeks a new deal. He was not on the team’s plane Thursday when they left from Dallas and he hasn’t reported to camp yet.
Elliott reportedly missed Friday morning’s physical and conditioning run. He has two years remaining on his rookie contract.
“He’s late,” Jones said during the address. Jones did not say if the team will fine Elliott for his absence.
Jones also made it clear that the team will not be talking about the status of its players’ contracts. He said all the players who are at camp are under contract.
Head coach Jason Garrett was also asked about Elliott. “We expect all our players to be here. Obviously, Zeke is not here… There’s a business of the NFL that happens. Our focus is on the guys that are here,” he said.
The Cowboys are also looking into new deals with quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver Amari Cooper.
