DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a teenaged male that may be a danger to himself or others.

Police said 18-year-old Bradley Beachum was last seen in the 8400 block of Sugarberry Place Saturday morning.

Bradley Beachum (Credit: Dallas Police Department)

The teen was last seen driving southbound in a brown top, silver bottom PT Cruiser with an unknown license plate.

Beachum is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he is 6 feet tall, weighs 170 pounds and was last seen wearing black basketball shorts with no shirt. He has a tattoo across his chest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 214-671-4268.  

