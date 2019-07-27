Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are looking for a suspect who threw rocks off a bridge and on to passing cars early Saturday morning.
It happened near the Maple Avenue bridge over Katy Trail.
Police said a Lamborghini was one of several cars hit by the rocks — causing damage to the windshield.
The Dallas Police Department also believes multiple suspects might be involved. They would face charges of criminal mischief.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas police.
