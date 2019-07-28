Comments
GAINESVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are both investigating a fiery and fatal North Texas plane crash Sunday evening.
Shortly after 4 p.m. July 28, a twin engine Piper PA-34 crashed while preparing to land at Gainesville Municipal Airport.
An FAA spokesperson said two people were on board when the plane crashed about a quarter mile from the runway.
The plane burned after crashing.
One person has been pronounced dead at this time and another is in a nearby hospital with critical injuries. Their identities have not been released.
This is an ongoing investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.