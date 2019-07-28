WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
GAINESVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are both investigating a fiery and fatal North Texas plane crash Sunday evening.

Shortly after 4 p.m. July 28, a twin engine Piper PA-34 crashed while preparing to land at Gainesville Municipal Airport.

An FAA spokesperson said two people were on board when the plane crashed about a quarter mile from the runway.

The plane burned after crashing.

One person has been pronounced dead at this time and another is in a nearby hospital with critical injuries. Their identities have not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

