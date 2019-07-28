Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police have shot and killed the suspect who they say started shooting at them in South Oak Cliff Saturday night.
Shortly after 10 p.m. July 27, Dallas officers were flagged down by a citizen in the 1900 block of E. Camp Wisdom Road regarding a male waving a gun in the intersection of S. Lancaster and E. Camp Wisdom Road.
As officers arrived, the suspect — whose identity has not been released — fired his weapon at officers. Police then returned fire, striking the suspect.
The suspect was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. There were no officers injured.
This is an ongoing investigation.
