TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — President Trump has officially announced that he will nominate Texas Congressman John Ratcliffe to be the new Director of National Intelligence.

Trump said that as a former U.S. attorney, John will “lead and inspire greatness for the country he loves.”

The current director, Dan Coats, will be leaving the office next month.

“I would like to thank Dan for his great service to our Country,” Trump said.

Coats was confirmed as Trump’s Director of National Intelligence in the spring of 2017, and he and Trump shared some disputes along the way.

However, Ratcliffe drew some attention from the president this week, when he questioned Robert Mueller during the former special counsel’s hearings before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees about his investigation of Russian election interference.

And while former Special Counsel Robert Mueller did not reach a determination that President Trump obstructed justice in the Russian investigation, that didn’t stop Ratcliffe and others from grilling Mueller.

Coats is set to leave the position Aug. 15.