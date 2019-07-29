Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were found fatally shot at a home in Dallas Sunday evening and now their deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide, police say.
Officers responded to the shooting call at around 7:45 p.m. in the 9500 block of Alta Mira Drive near White Rock Lake. When they arrived, they found 72-year-old Jamie Thigpen and 73-year-old Wayne Thigpen dead from gunshot wounds.
Police say they are investigating their shooting deaths as a murder-suicide. Police have not released any further information.
