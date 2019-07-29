WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A driver was injured after crashing into a Fort Worth fire truck that was at the scene of another crash on I-35W Monday morning, officials say.

Officials say the fire truck was set up along the road to block lanes of traffic after a crash in the southbound lanes of I-35W near Berry Street.

At around 5:45 a.m., a car slammed into the fire truck, injuring the driver of the car. The driver was transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

(Credit: CBS 11 News)

According to MedStar, there were no firefighters injured from that crash. There were three people who were treated for minor injuries from the initial crash.

