DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are searching for a gunman who shot and paralyzed a dog in a Dallas neighborhood. The dog ended up having to be euthanized.
Police say “Beethoven” the dog was shot around the beginning of May 2019 in the area near Cranfill Drive and Marjorie Avenue.
According to police, the dog was shot in the back and became paralyzed. The dog eventually had to be euthanized after the family turned him over to Dallas Animal Services due to not being able to afford the medical bills.
Police do not have any suspect descriptions available as they continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 214.670.7694 or Crime Stoppers 877.373.8477.
