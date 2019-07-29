DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing children.
Around 9 p.m. Sunday night, Willie Britt, 7, and Faith Britt, 9, were last seen at 330 E. Camp Wisdom Rd.
Willie is described as being around 4 feet tall, 45 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Faith is 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 70 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
They are believed to be with 12-year-old runaway Wonderful Britt.
Wonderful is a 5 feet 8 inches tall black female. and weighs 180 pounds.
Because of their ages, Faith and Willie may be a danger to themselves.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Willie and Faith are asked to contacted the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 214-671-4268.
