WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
Filed Under:Britt, Children, Dallas, Dallas Police Department, dfw, faith, Kids, Missing Children, North Texas, Runaway, Texas, Willie, Wonderful

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing children.

Around 9 p.m. Sunday night, Willie Britt, 7, and Faith Britt, 9, were last seen at 330 E. Camp Wisdom Rd.

Willie is described as being around 4 feet tall, 45 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Faith is 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 70 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

They are believed to be with 12-year-old runaway Wonderful Britt.

Left to right: Faith, Willie and Wonderful Britt (Credit: Dallas Police Department)

Wonderful is a 5 feet 8 inches tall black female. and weighs 180 pounds.

Because of their ages, Faith and Willie may be a danger to themselves.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Willie and Faith are asked to contacted the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 214-671-4268.

Comments