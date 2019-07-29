DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas’ Katy Trail is popular for people running and cycling.
Now Dallas Police believe someone was using a Katy Trail bridge over Maple Avenue as a perch early Saturday morning, targeting drivers on the underpass below with large bricks.
“You’re just driving along and it’s so quick,” said Maurey Washington, a victim of someone who tossed down a large rock. “You don’t anticipate it. I thought I’d been shot. Or the vehicle had been shot.”
Washington said as he pulled over to check out the damage, other vehicles were getting hit.
Dallas Police said a woman’s windshield was shattered.
Another victim with a cracked windshield was driving a convertible with the top down.
Police are investigating other cases, too.
The North Texas Tollway Authority confirms earlier this month, it received six reports in two days of rocks thrown from the Katy Trail onto the Dallas North Tollway.
“I’m praying that they find something better to do before they kill somebody,” said Washington.
At this point, Dallas Police have no leads in this case.
