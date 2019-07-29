FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Monday that the Fort Worth Alliance Airport has been awarded a $758,516 federal grant to rehabilitate 700 feet of the original runway lighting system to enhance safety.
The funding comes through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP).
“Texas’ population grows with each passing day, and as more people travel in and out of our state, it’s important our infrastructure is able to meet the demand without interfering with Texans’ quality of life” Cornyn said. “I’m proud that President Trump has made Fort Worth a priority, and I look forward to seeing the impact this grant will have on our great state.”
This is in addition to the $8 million federal grant awarded to Fort Worth Alliance Airport to install noise mitigation measures for nearby residences and the $5.5 million federal grant awarded to extend its taxiway earlier this month.
You must log in to post a comment.