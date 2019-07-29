



TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A social media star accused of swindling customers is back in business.

The last time many people saw Brittany ‘Dawn’ Davis, she was apologizing to her thousands of fans.

“I’m sorry for anyone who feels hurt or scammed,” Davis said in an emotional video earlier this year.

The fitness guru faced national scrutiny after clients across the country claimed the influencer took their money, then failed to provide tailored workouts and diet plans.

“I’d get really generic responses like, ‘You’re doing great. Keep it up, girl,'” Austin resident, Rachael Strode, said.

The Texas Attorney General has received 32 complaints about Davis’ business, Brittany Dawn Fitness. Some people said they only received partial refunds, while others said they were asked to sign non-disclosure agreements in order to get their money back. Now Davis is selling new products. “I am launching my own line of self tanner,” Davis proclaimed on her YouTube channel last month, referring to her brand, Desert Rose Tan. And it’s not her only product. Davis models for the online boutique, Ella and Rose, which is an online business she manages with her boyfriend, William Smith. Davis and Smith both serve as managing members of Ella and Rose, according to documents filed in May with the Texas Secretary of State’s Office. Meanwhile, a Facebook group named, “Brittany Dawn Fitness complaints” has grown to have more than 5,400 members. Many users take issue with Davis appearing to sell items at a marked-up price. For example, a $4 necklace is being sold on Ella and Rose for $18. As of Monday, other clients are still waiting on their money. “She still only refunded me 50 percent after straight up fighting with me for almost two weeks,” one client posted. It’s a notion that Davis glossed over in her latest video.

The Ones for Justice reached out to Davis for comment but did not receive a response by deadline.