IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) — The Irving Police Department says they now have a person of interest in the case of the dead newborn baby found inside a trashcan at an Irving Applebee’s Friday afternoon.
The newborn baby — who was later identified as a boy — was found inside a restroom trashcan by employees at the N. Belt Line Road location July 27.
Irving police said the person of interest, an adult female, provided a voluntary DNA sample. They also said they don’t know the cause of death yet, and are still waiting on a toxicology report. Both will take several weeks to come in.
And although the baby was found dead, no charges have been filed because it is unknown if the child was alive when birthed.
Police are still asking anyone with information to contact the Irving Police Department.
In the mean time, police are reminding the public of the safe places children can be taken to; Fire stations, police stations and hospitals.
