



Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has quite the “dilemma” when it comes to the running back position.

During a one-on-one interview with CBS 11 Sports, Jones addressed the current holdout of Ezekiel Elliott as the team moves along with training camp in Oxnard, California. Elliott is seeking a new contract as he has two years remaining on his rookie deal.

The owner was asked about the comparison between Elliott and Cowboys’ legend Emmitt Smith as the two have made impressive marks on the team’s history at running back.

Jones quickly pointed out how Smith was the first running back to win the season’s rushing title and a Super Bowl, which happened in 1993.

“The point there is, you don’t have to have a rushing champion to win a Super Bowl… Emmitt was the first one to do it,” Jones said.

The 24-year-old running back led the league last season with 1434 rushing yards.

The “dilemma” Jones brought up was that it’s known throughout the league that a high-caliber running back isn’t necessarily required to win a title.

“That’s one of the dilemmas at running back is that the league knows that you can win Super Bowls and not have the Emmitt Smith back there or not have Zeke back there,” Jones said.

Jones said he’s looking at ways to get Elliott his contract but to also make sure that all the pieces are in place to make a run for the Super Bowl.

“You’ve gotta do all of the things along with having Zeke that allow you to have other players so that you can win the Super Bowl. That’s what we’re going through,” Jones said.

Although his on-the-field play speaks for itself in earning a new contract, the cloud that continues to hover over the Elliott situation is how he behaves off the field.

The latest run-in with trouble involved an incident in Las Vegas that was captured on video. Elliott could be seen pushing against a security guard who then fell into a guardrail. The 24-year-old ultimately met with Commissioner Roger Goodell who decided not to suspend him.