DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Retired U.S. Navy SEAL Floyd McLendon announced his campaign for Congress Monday morning.

The Dallas-native will challenge incumbent Democrat Colin Allred for Dallas’ 32nd Congressional district.

Floyd McLendon

In his news release, McLendon said that today’s Democratic Party openly supports radical, socialist ideals and seeks to radically alter our Republic.

We see it clear as day in policies like the Green New Deal and freshman Democrats like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and our own Congressman Colin Allred,” McLendon said. “The modern-day Democrats openly advocate for trillions of dollars in new government spending, open borders, infanticide, and a government takeover of the free market,” he said.

McLendon spent 25 years in the military, 15 years as a Navy SEAL and now works as a motivational author and speaker. He stated that his experience makes him the right fit for the position.

“We’re in a fight for the future of our country and that’s why I’m running for Congress. I’ve fought in some of the most God forsaken war zones on the planet. I know how to lead in life or death situations and, I know what it means to put service before self.” he said. “In Congress, I will lead the fight against socialism. I will lead the fight for lower taxes, less government, and more freedom.”

