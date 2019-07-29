Comments
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Irving police have arrested the suspect they say is responsible for shooting a driver during a road rage incident Sunday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m. July 28, two drivers got into a dispute while driving on Walnut Hill.
Police said both drivers pulled into a parking lot where 23-year-old Terrance Thomas got out of his vehicle and shot at the other vehicle, hitting the male driver in the arm.
The driver was transported to a local hospital where he has non-life-threatening injuries.
Thomas is currently in the Irving Jail and will face a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
You must log in to post a comment.