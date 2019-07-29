WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Rep. Ron Wright (R-Texas) announced on Facebook he has lung cancer, but is not coming home to North Texas anytime soon. He plans to stay in Washington, D.C. for treatment and continue his work as a freshman U.S. Congressman from Arlington.
Wright said on his Facebook page on Friday, “…I have been battling lung cancer for several months. With the help of medical advances, great doctors, and almighty God, the prognosis is positive.”
Wright said his cancer treatment has not been easy, but the it’s been effective so far.
“While I would not wish the side effects on anybody, the combination of chemotherapy and immunotherapy is working,” he said.
He is now undergoing radiation.
“Since the beginning I have been determined that the disease would not define me, and it hasn’t. I have maintained a busy congressional schedule of constituent meetings, active committee participation, and votes in Washington as well as the important work in the district. I have no intention of slowing down,” Wright said. “My wife, great love, and best friend, Susan, has gone through this with me every step, going with me to every treatment and helping me deal with the side effects. I could not have done it without her support and God’s unfathomable grace.”
He went on to thank his friends and constituents for their prayers and said those prayers are working.
