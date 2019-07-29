Comments
BALTIMORE (CBSDFW.COM) — Transportation Security Administration officers at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport detected a missile launcher in a Texas man’s checked luggage early Monday morning.
TSA officers immediately contacted airport police who tracked down the Jacksonville, Texas native and detained him for questioning. He told officials that he was an active military personnel traveling home from Kuwait and wanted to keep the missile launcher as a souvenir.
Military weapons are not permitted in checked or carry-on bags.
However, the item was not a live device and it was confiscated and handed over to the state fire marshal for safe disposal.
The man was then permitted to catch his flight.
