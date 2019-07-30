WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Amazon delivery driver was arrested after she allegedly stole a couple’s dog in front of their Weatherford home and tried to sell it online, authorities said.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office said that Mycah Keyona Wade, 22, was charged with theft after being accused of taking the dog while making deliveries on July 5.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 2-year-old dachshund ran out of the house and across the front yard when its owners opened a door. This is when Wade apparently stole the dog.

Surveillance video in the neighborhood helped lead authorities to believing Wade was the suspect who had taken the dog.

During the investigation, it was found that Wade put the dog up for sale on Craigslist for $100, the Cleburne-Times Review reported. An investigator told the paper that the ad changed when he made contact with the suspect.

Wade eventually turned herself in on July 16 after an arrest warrant was issued. She also turned the dachshund over to investigators.

The 22-year-old was later released on a $2,000 bond. She has since been fired as a delivery driver for Amazon.

In a statement to CNN, Amazon said: “This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service partners. We’re glad the customer has been reunited with their pet, and we have been in touch with them to make it right. We take these matters seriously and these individuals are no longer delivering Amazon packages.”