DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Blood collections from donors are not keeping pace with transfusion needs of hospital patients, Carter BloodCare said this week.
North Texas is not alone. Nationwide other blood donation programs are facing similar shortages, according to the nonprofit that serves about 50 Texas counties.
“There is a real risk that by Wednesday we will not be able to meet all the orders for transfusion,” Carter BloodCare said in a news release. “We are urgently calling on the community to please help avoid this crisis by donating. There is no other option because there is no substitute for blood.”
For details on where, when and how to donate blood, click here.
