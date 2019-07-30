Comments
OXNARD, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back running back Alfred Morris to add some veteran experience to the backfield amid Ezekiel Elliott’s holdout for a new contract.
Morris’ agent Michael Katz announced that the two sides agreed to a deal Monday evening. The seven-year veteran is expected to join the team at training camp on Tuesday.
Morris was previously with the Cowboys for the 2016 and 2017 seasons as a backup. He had an expanded role as a starter during the 2017 season while Elliott was serving his six-game suspension.
The 30-year-old spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers, where he played in 12 games.
The signing comes as Elliott continues his holdout for a new deal. He has not yet reported to training camp.
