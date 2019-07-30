ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Officers who entered an Arlington home with a search warrant found a man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and his wife’s body in a freezer, police say.
Police say officers went to a home in the 5200 block of Livermore Drive on Monday in regards to a call about a possible dead person inside. When officers were unable to contact the residents, they obtained a search warrant.
When they got inside, the officers found a man who had shot and killed himself inside a bedroom. Investigators also found a dead woman, later identified as Alyssa Eliza, inside a freezer in the garage. Police believe the two were married.
The man was identified as 66-year-old Edward Leon Rogers, Jr.
According to a witness who spoke to Rogers, the 66-year-old man told him that he and and wife got into an altercation, which led Rogers to push Eliza. He said Eliza apparently fell and hit her head on the corner of an unknown object.
Police are investigating the case as a murder-suicide.
