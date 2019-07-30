DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than seven weeks after a construction crane collapsed onto the Elan City Lights apartment complex killing one tenant, most of the more than 500 former residents are still without their belongings.

“It just feels like I’m going to be in limbo forever,“ said a frustrated Sunny Philippe.

Two weeks ago, contracted recovery crews began packing up some apartments’ contents and moved them to a storage facility.

Later this week, some residents have scheduled appointments to pick up their possessions.

According to a Facebook post, the complex management said the rest of the residents will be notified by August 18 when they can retrieve their belongings.

When the crane fell on June 9 during a wind storm, Philippe was at the farmer’s market and her husband left their apartment with little more than the clothes on his back.

“I don’t know when I’ll get everything back,” she said. “I don’t even know if it’s still in the apartment or in storage.”

At this point, Philippe said she has had to replace many of her possessions despite her insurance company declining to pay for the replacements.

Residents said most insurance companies are waiting before replacing any items until it the fate of the residents’ belongings is known.

Philippe said she can’t wait that long.

“The entire thing has been frustrating, complicated, time consuming and exhausting,” Philippe explained.

Even the process to retrieve items from storage, some residents said, has been made difficult by the complex management.

First, residents must schedule an appointments to pickup their belongings, then they are given two hours to get everything out.

CBS 11 News reached out to the apartment management multiple times Tuesday and has not heard back.