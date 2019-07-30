ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers have traded reliever Chris Martin to the Atlanta Braves for left-handed starter Kolby Allard, the Rangers confirmed Tuesday night.
MLB Insider Jeff Passan tweeted, “The Braves have significant pitching depth, and they went to the well with Kolby Allard, who’s still only 21 and has a chance to be a rotation piece in Texas moving forward. Atlanta knew it needed to upgrade its bullpen, and in Chris Martin, it gets a 43-to-4 K-to-BB ratio.”
Martin, 33, is a free agent after the 2019 season.
The Rangers tweeted a photo of Martin with the words, “Thank you, Chris,” and said, “Best of luck in Atlanta.”
MLB reporter Ken Rosenthal said on Twitter, “LHP Kolby Allard was No. 10 prospect in #Braves’ pitching-rich system, according to @MLBPipeline. In 20 starts at Triple AA this season, he had a 4.17 ERA, with 98 strikeouts and 36 walks in 110 innings. Fourteenth overall pick in 2015 draft.”
