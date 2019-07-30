SEGUIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Surveillance video captured three suspects stealing an ATM from inside a gas station in Seguin and a customer who tried to stop them.
Seguin police say three suspects could be seen entering the Love’s Travel Shop on Sunday at around 3:20 a.m. and wrapping chains around an ATM inside. The chains were attached to a pickup truck that was at the front entrance.
As the suspects were wrapping the chain, a customer could be seen confronting the men before the pickup accelerated to drag the ATM out of place.
The three masked suspects then went inside to grab the ATM off the floor and into the pickup. During this, one of the suspects appeared to punch the customer in the side of the head, which caused the customer to fall to the ground.
The suspects left the scene with the ATM.
Police said the customer suffered a minor injury from the assault.
