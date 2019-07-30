Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was found dead inside a hotel room in Dallas late Monday evening after, police say, she was shot by her husband.
Police say they responded to a call at around 11:30 p.m. in regards to a shooting at Hotel ZaZa on Leonard Street in the Uptown area.
According to police, a 32-year-old woman was found dead inside a room. Her husband was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Police believe a dispute between the two led to the husband shooting the woman.
Police say the husband appeared to be under the influence. The wife and husband have not yet been identified as the investigation continues.
