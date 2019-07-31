Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An 18-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting late Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Dallas, police say.
Police say they responded to the shooting at around 11:30 p.m. at the Spanish Brook apartments on Ferguson Road.
According to police, the 18-year-old was standing in the parking lot of the complex when someone in a car pulled up and shot the teenager in the hand before driving away.
Police say he then ran across the street and hid behind a church until first responders arrived. He was eventually taken to a hospital by his mother. He’s expected to be okay.
Police are investigating what led to the shooting and do not have any suspects at this time.
