Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Three teenagers were shot early Wednesday morning as a result of an argument in Dallas, police say.
Police say the three teenagers, around 17 to 18 years old, were found with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of Southern Oaks Boulevard at around 3:30 a.m. They were all transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to investigators, the victims were involved in an altercation with the suspects in the 3500 block of Bonnie View Road. The suspects then followed the victims to the apartment complex where they shot the teenagers.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident and do not have any suspect descriptions available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.