



– Dallas Cowboys fans have five chances coming up in a few weeks to see their team practice for free.

Training Camp at The Star presented by American Airlines and Back to Football are returning to Frisco August 20 through 27.

The week-long event will kick off with an Opening Ceremony on Tuesday, August 20 at 10:30 a.m.

The Dallas Cowboys will host five practices at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco.

Fans can watch the Cowboys players and coaches as they prepare for the 2019 season.

Practices will be held at 11:00 a.m. August 20 through 22 and at 5:30 p.m. on August 26 and 27 and are free to the public.

In addition to open practices as part of 2019 Training Camp presented by American Airlines, the Dallas Cowboys will host a week-long Back To Football event that will take place throughoutThe Star campus, with activations throughout the week in Ford Center, Tostitos Championship Plaza and The Star District.

Activations will include family-friendly activities, a Movie Night, and special offers from The Star District retail and restaurants.

The schedule for activations each day will vary. Click here for the most up-to-date schedule of events.

Admission and parking are free and open to the public. Entry is available on a first-come, first-served basis.