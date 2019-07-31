DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The rules aren’t new, but for the first time since the city of Dallas voted to allow motorized scooters, police are enforcing city ordinances governing their use.

Officers wrote their first citation Sunday in downtown Dallas to a rider accused of running a red light. Eleven more riders received citations in Deep Ellum Tuesday and CBS 11 spotted an officer Wednesday issuing citations to riders on the sidewalk.

City ordinance bars motorized scooters on sidewalks in the central business district, which includes downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum.

Nigel Gilbert wasn’t happy when an officer stopped him. “Maybe if the city had bike lanes I wouldn’t have to be riding on the sidewalks,” he said.

Several businesses, though, are celebrating the new enforcement effort.

“I was a little happy about it, I got to admit,” said Scott Beggs, who owns Three Links bar.

Twice, he’s witnessed scooters collide with people on the sidewalk.

He keeps a bull horn close by to occasionally call out riders, yelling “Get off the sidewalk!”

“Feels good to blow off a little steam,” he said.

Deputy Chief Thomas Castro says the rules are a matter of public safety for both riders and the pedestrians they encounter.

“We feel like we’ve educated our riders and given them ample time to become familiar with our laws,” said Castro.

City ordinance also requires riders under the age of 17 to wear a helmet. It bars multiple passengers on scooters that aren’t designed to hold more than one person. On the street, scooters are also subject to the same traffic laws that cars are.

Tickets are punishable by a fine of up to $200.