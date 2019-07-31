Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There was a birthday party Wednesday for an important officer, who just happens to be a very good boy.
Shiloh is the Chief Cheer Officer at the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas.
Children and staff cheered for him and celebrated his turning 5 years old. Call it “Cinco de Shiloh!”
Shiloh is used to helping cheer up sick children, but this day was all about him.
“It’s amazing to watch him work because he brings so much joy to these families,” said Jill Cumnock, CEO of Ronald McDonald House of Dallas. “He just loves everybody. They all love him.”
Shiloh joined Ronald McDonald House in 2016 as a guide dog for the blind.
He now serves as an emotional support animal to keep children smiling.
