Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Zoo is introducing some baby snakes!… 32 of them from two adult females.
The zoo on Wednesday shared video of its recently-hatched very first “clutch of western barred spitting cobras.”
They are also called zebra spitting cobras because of their black/white coloration.
These snakes are native to Namibia/southern Africa.
When threatened, they can spit their venom up to 7 feet away and tend to aim it at the eyes of their predator.
You must log in to post a comment.