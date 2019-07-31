WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Zoo is introducing some baby snakes!… 32 of them from two adult females.

The zoo on Wednesday shared video of its recently-hatched very first “clutch of western barred spitting cobras.”

Spitting cobras hatch (courtesy: Dallas Zoo)

They are also called zebra spitting cobras because of their black/white coloration.

These snakes are native to Namibia/southern Africa.

When threatened, they can spit their venom up to 7 feet away and tend to aim it at the eyes of their predator.

