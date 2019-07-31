Comments
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One day after a North Texas man sued the Dallas Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott for $20 million over a January 2017 car crash, Frisco Police released dash cam video of the accident scene.
It shows officers on the scene at Dallas Parkway and Gaylord Parkway.
The Frisco Police crash report says Elliott accidentally ran a red light and struck Hill’s car.
The officers discuss insurance and tell both Elliott and Hill their cars are so badly damaged, they’ll have to be towed.
Hill and his attorney allege the Cowboys and Frisco Police downplayed the severity of the crash to insure Elliott would miss a playoff game four days later.
Frisco Police say any allegation of a coverup is false.
