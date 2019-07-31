WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
Filed Under:Dallas, dallas police, DFW News, i-45, Overton Road, robbery, Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was able to crawl onto a highway to get help after he was shot during a robbery in Dallas early Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said they responded to the shooting at around 3:15 a.m. at the intersection of I-45 and East Overton Road. The victim told police he was standing outside of a nearby store when the unknown suspect approached him and demanded property.

The victim told police the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him in the leg during a fight. The suspect left the scene with the victim’s stuff.

Police said the victim then crawled into the highway and flagged down a driver for help. The victim was eventually transported by Dallas Fire-Rescue to a hospital, where he remains stable.

Police are investigating the shooting and do not have any suspect descriptions available at this time.

Comments