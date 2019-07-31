AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism division has been fired after he was arrested and charged with sexual assault.
John Jones was arrested by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Rangers on Tuesday after being accused of sexual assault. He was fired from Texas DPS that same day.
“The department takes allegations like this very seriously, and the Texas Rangers are working closely with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office and the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, which is leading this investigation,” Texas DPS said in a statement.
Jones was booked to the Travis County Jail, where he remains on a $750,000 bond.
According to his Linkedin page, Jones was with the department since 2009. He was also with the U.S. Navy for 27 years before joining Texas DPS.
