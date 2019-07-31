Comments
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Central Texas mother was arrested for allegedly leaving her infant in a running car while she did alcohol shots inside a nightclub.
Copperas Cove Police said Samantha Vaughan’s baby was found in the back of a vehicle parked outside the club around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
Vaughan, 26, was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child with intent to return, resisting arrest and making a terroristic threat against a public servant.
When she posed for her mug shot at the police department, she had a big smile for the camera.
