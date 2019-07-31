Comments
FOREST HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 30-year-old woman has died after she was shot during a birthday party in Forest Hill on July 20.
Police from Everman, Forest Hill and Fort Worth responded to the shooting at a home in the 7300 block of Tradition Drive just before 10 p.m. that Saturday.
Police said a man and woman were shot outside of the home during a party where about 50 to 100 people were gathered.
The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but she later died on July 29 from her injuries. She was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as Demetrice Stewart of Forest Hill.
Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and do not yet have any suspects or a motive.
You must log in to post a comment.