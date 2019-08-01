WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) — A 3-year-old boy has been confirmed dead after drowning in a swimming pool at a Weatherford home Wednesday night.
Around 8:37 p.m. July 31, officers were called to a residence on the 1800 block of Sandpiper Drive in north Weatherford for a possible drowning.
When the initial officer arrived at the home, he saw the unconscious 3-year-old, Rhoman Xavier Quintero, laying on the deck next to the above-ground swimming pool. The officer assisted another man with CPR until LifeCare units arrived.
The child was treated on scene, and was later transported to Medical City Weatherford, where he died.
Police said there is no indication of foul play and the drowning appears to only be a “tragic accident.”
However, this is an ongoing investigation.
