ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Arlington Police officer shot and killed a woman at Cantor and Collins in North Arlington around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

He was apparently shooting at a loose dog coming towards him, when the woman lying in the grass was struck.

The officer was not hurt.

Arlington police officers, the Arlington Fire Department and EMS were dispatched to a welfare check in which the caller reported that a woman was passed out in a grassy area near Cantor Drive and N. Collins Street.

As the officer began to approach what appeared to be a woman lying in the grass, he noticed there was also a loose dog, police said in a news release.

As the officer called out to the woman repeatedly concerning her welfare, the dog began to run towards the officer while barking.

The officer walked backwards from the running dog while drawing his gun.

The officer fired it multiple times towards the dog.

“After the shots were fired, the woman yelled out and it was apparent she was injured,” police said in the news release.

The woman was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

Preliminary information leads investigators to believe the woman was struck by gunfire from the officer. The officer is assigned to the North District as a patrol officer.

The incident was captured by body-worn camera which will be included in the investigation.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the deceased once next of kin have been identified.