DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — For almost two months, state troopers have been patrolling South Dallas at the request of Governor Greg Abbott.

They’re there to assist the Dallas Police Department in their fight against the spike in violent crime in the area. Now, some city leaders are saying the DPS is over-policing.

“Right now we have a situation that is making some of my community feel not only unprotected, but targeted,” City Councilman Adam Bazaldua said.

Bazaldua, who serves South Dallas, said 12,500 traffic stops have been made in seven weeks — most troopers only writing warnings. He said thousands of traffic stops are not the right way to fight violent crime.

And while some in South Dallas said they appreciate their presence, others feel they’re being profiled and pulled over for a reason that has nothing to do with violent crime.

Some business owners said it’s hurting their bottom line.

“People are not coming in,” Tabitha Wheeler-Regan said.

Wheeler-Regan, who owns a title company in South Dallas, said her clients stopped coming in after DPS troopers showed up in her neighborhood.

She said they were making multiple stops an hour.

“We’ve seen anywhere from six to 20 stops on one street,” she said.

Bazaldua said what is happening right now is wrong asked that it stop.

And Dallas County Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot agrees.

“Right now, what we’re doing through this policing effort is not having any impact apparently on the murder rate,” Creuzot said.

Bazaldua wants DPS out of South Dallas and a priority put on community policing. He said he’s been in touch with Chief Hall about it, despite her leave.

“I’ve been assured that DPS and DPD are at the drawing board now,” he said.