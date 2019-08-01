Comments
DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) — About 2,500 commuters cut through DFW Airport each day, and starting this fall they will have to pay a six dollar “pass-through” fee.
The “pass-through” fee was raised from four dollars to alleviate drivers causing airport traffic — making commuters pay more for the convenience of taking a north-south shortcut through DFW.
DFW calculates its rates based on the amount of time spent on airport property. Drivers who spend more than eight minutes — up to 30 minutes — are likely picking up or dropping off passengers and are charged two dollars.
Drivers say the rate increase just might work.
“That is too much,” Uber driver Tahir Tahir said. “I don’t think it’s a good idea.”
The new increase is scheduled to begin Oct. 1.
“It is pretty steep, paying four dollars — raising it two more dollars… Depending how many times they do it a day or a week, that adds up,” driver Manny Herrera said.
However, the money collected goes right back into the airport roadways and parking garages, to keep them in good condition.
