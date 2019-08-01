WATCH LIVECBS 11 News | 4:30a | 5a | 6a | 11a | 4p| 5p | 6p | 10p | Click Here
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects that stole from multiple vehicles last week.

The three vehicle burglary suspects (Credit: Fort Worth Police Department)

Early morning July 26, numerous vehicles were burglarized on Darlington Trail in north Fort Worth.

A credit card that was stolen from one of the vehicles was used at a Home Depot in Mesquite.

Police said the suspects are believed to be between 18 to 25-years-old.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call 817-392-3188.

