FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Fort Worth Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects that stole from multiple vehicles last week.
Early morning July 26, numerous vehicles were burglarized on Darlington Trail in north Fort Worth.
A credit card that was stolen from one of the vehicles was used at a Home Depot in Mesquite.
Police said the suspects are believed to be between 18 to 25-years-old.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call 817-392-3188.
