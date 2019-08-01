



– Garland Police confirm a 9-month-old girl has died after being left in a hot car.

Police said the call came in at 5:15 p.m. Thursday from Jerry’s Express Car Wash at Jupiter and Arapaho.

It’s not clear how long the child was in the vehicle.

The temperature was 97 degrees at that time.

Witnesses tell CBS 11 the father had parked and was vacuuming his car at Jerry’s Express Car Wash, when he suddenly pulled the limp baby out and appeared frantic.

Garland Police said, at this time, no charges have been filed.

Employees at the car wash said they saw a driver go through the wash, park his car and start vacuuming.

They said 10 or 15 minutes later they saw him running.

“I saw a baby in his hands,” said Jime Sanchez. “It was just flopping everywhere. So I’m not sure what happened, but I think something was wrong with the baby.”

He said the baby’s father was chasing a fire truck.

“He was just crying. Like saying, ‘Oh my God’ or ‘What happened’,” Sanchez said.

The nonprofit Kids And Cars is working with U.S. lawmakers to make technology that alerts drivers to a child in the back seat, mandatory.

The HOT CARS Act would require all new cars to be equipped with an audible alert system.