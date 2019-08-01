Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police have arrested the husband of a woman who was killed at a Dallas hotel Monday night.
Just before 11:30 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at Hotel ZaZa located at 2332 Leonard St. in Uptown.
When they arrived, officers were directed to a room on the 2nd floor, where they found 32-year-old Jacqueline-Rose Nicholas with an apparent gunshot wound.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and pronounced Nicholas dead at the scene and her husband, 30-year-old Peter Noble Nicholas, was transported to Baylor Hospital.
During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that Peter was responsible for the murder of his wife and charged him with murder.
Peter is currently in custody at Baylor Hospital.
