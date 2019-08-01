



— A man who allegedly stabbed his father multiple times at a movie theater was also accused of choking his mother last year, according to police in Nevada.

Rodney Lee Jr., 20, was arrested late Saturday night after police responded to a call of a stabbing at the Fiesta Henderson Hotel and Casino.

Lee’s father, Rodney Sr., 55, was found bleeding profusely in the food court outside of the movie theater, according to the arrest report. He was rushed to Sunrise Trauma Center with 10 stab wounds.

Lee Jr. was charged with attempted murder and held on $250,000 bond, CBS affiliate KLAS reported.

Son accused of stabbing father in Henderson theater accused of choking mother in 2018 https://t.co/ac6lcMmcUg #8NN — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) July 31, 2019

Saturday’s stabbing wasn’t the first incident in which Lee Jr. was accused of attacking a family member.

Lee Jr. was accused of choking his mother, Sandy Abarca, after an argument over a cell phone last November and charged with domestic battery by strangulation in that case.

According to an arrest report, he blamed his father for that attack, telling officers Lee Sr. told him to to it.

Lee Jr., who was 19 at the time, had recently been released from Seven Hills Hospital’s behavioral unit.