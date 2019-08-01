DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD is welcoming approximately 1,000 new teachers this fall, and many are from places you might not expect.

Hundreds of incoming educators attended the district’s New Teachers Academy to learn about the district’s culture and priorities.

There was music, prizes and speeches from district leaders.

Superintendent Michael Hinojosa encouraged the group to make true connections with their students. “If you’re not enthusiastic, if you’re not real – those kids will snuff it out. They will expose you, so you gotta be present and you gotta be real.”

The new crop of teachers run the gamut. Sarah Bartley used to work at a private school before taking a pre-k position at Geneva Heights Elementary. “I’m looking forward to working with the district because they’re doing some really good things with early learning.”

Meanwhile, Cassandra Heck is changing careers. “I ran an equestrian center,” said Heck. “I’m very excited to move from the outdoor classroom to the indoor one!”

Dallas ISD says some of the new hires come from Spain, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela and Colombia. Almost half of DISD students are learning English, a number not lost on Hinojosa.

“It’s important to have talent to support those students in their journey,” he said. “We want our students to become biliterate, not just bilingual.”

And he promised more pay to those who succeed. “If you want to make it a career in Dallas and you don’t want to leave the classroom, you can get well-compensated,” said Hinojosa. “But part of the responsibility is to do a good job.”

At least one new teacher says she up to the challenge. “I just can’t wait,” said Heck. “I’m so excited to share what I’ve done with the kids and hear their stories, and all of us grow together.”