FOREST HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are continuing to look for suspects after a North Texas mother of eight was shot and killed during a birthday party in Forest Hill.

Demetrice Stewart, 30, died Monday after she was shot on July 20 during a party at a home in the 7300 block of Tradition Drive.

According to police, there were as many as 200 people at the party and that they do not have any information yet on any suspects or persons of interest.

Stewart’s siblings said they’ve seen video clips that were reportedly captured during the party where she was shot in the head.

According to Stewart’s family, she was the youngest in a family of eight siblings and that she had eight children of her own. Her oldest, a 14-year-old, was having that large party in Forest Hill.

Her family said there have been many different stories about what led to the shooting.

“It’s been so many different stories. At first, I was told the second day she was in the hospital, they had somebody. But this is just talk. This is not from the detectives. When I spoke to the detective [Wednesday], he was like, ‘her case has been Forest Hill PD’s top priority,'” Stewart’s sister, Tiffaney, said.

At this point, the 30-year-old’s family just want answers and for witnesses to come forward.

“If it was one of their family members, they would want to know… And I just don’t think that it’s right. People need to talk. For our sake, for her eight kids’ sake,” Stewart’s sister, Iesha, said.